Day 01 - Trinity scores 204 for 4 in a rain-interrupted match

Created on Friday, 10 March 2017

Trinity batting first scored 204 for 4 wickets in a rain interrupted first day of the two-day Centenary Bi match played at the Pallekelle Stadium. Trinity’s two top batsmen Shanogeeth Shanmuganathan and Vice Captain Hasitha Boyagoda kept the spirits of the Trinity supporters up with the former, who opened batting, scoring 83 and the latter 90. M. Alawi was the most successful bowler for St. Anthony’s claiming two wickets including the dismissal of Boyagoda (caught and bowled) when he was short of just ten runs for a century. The match will continue on Saturday morning at the Pallekelle international cricket stadium.