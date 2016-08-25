International Business Forum in Kandy

Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industries of Sri Lanka (FCCISL) and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI) in association with the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) are organizing a special seminar on – “International Business Forum – Expanding Business Globally”

This will be held for the benefit of the entrepreneurs of the Central Province on first of September 2016 at Earls Regency hotel.

Contact FCCISL for more information :