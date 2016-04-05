New Asiri Hospital in Kandy

The Asiri Group of Hospitals, recently renamed Asiri Health, will open a new custom built hospital in Kandy in early 2018 with an initial bed strength 160. It will have provision for expansion as needed. Speaking to The Kandy News in an exclusive interview, the CEO of the Asiri

Group Dr. Manjula Karunaratne revealed that the new facility would especially focus on Cardiovascular and Cardiothoracic services.

The new hospital is coming up on a 2-acre land on Peradeniya Road where the Colombo Commercial Company had its premises. Construction will begin shortly. Built and equipped at a total cost of

Rs 4,000 million, the hospital will have some of the latest diagnostic facilities and a modern laboratory. Dr. Karunaratne says that it will have around 14 specialty departments that cover the areas for which there is the greatest demand. It will also have an ambulance service.

The current popular private hospitals in Kandy gradually expanded over two to three decades or more. One downside of such expansion is the somewhat ad hoc construction, lack of adequate space and some key facilities such as parking. Dr. Karunaratne says that the new Asiri hospital designed by architect Murad Ismail is carefully designed to address all such issues.